Japan Looking Closely at U.S.-China Talks: Spokesman

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is looking closely at the U.S.-China trade talks to be held in Switzerland this weekend, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

"We will watch (the talks) with great interest, fully examine their impacts and respond appropriately," Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference.

On the Japan-U.S. working-level discussions that the two countries decided to hold during their ministerial talks, Hayashi said a section chief-level meeting was held on Friday but refrained from commenting in detail.

"Our government will work as one (on trade negotiations with the United States) with the highest priority and utmost efforts," Hayashi stressed.

