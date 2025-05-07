German Agency to Strengthen Support for Japan Startups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--NRW.Global Business GmbH, the trade and investment agency of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia hopes to support Japanese startups that are seriously considering expanding in Europe, Carolina Kawakubo, head of its Japanese arm, has said in an interview.

The German agency plans to hold seminars in four cities across Japan through November, starting with one in the northern city of Sapporo on May 15, to provide such companies with free expertise.

North Rhine-Westphalia accounts for about 20 pct of Germany's gross domestic product. Located in the heart of Europe, the state has highly efficient transportation and distribution systems, as well as human resources with advanced knowledge, according to Kawakubo.

Kawakubo, who became head of the Japanese arm last year, plans to strengthen support for Japanese startups looking to expand overseas, saying that their growth will be limited in Japan, whose population is shrinking.

Founded in 1992, the Japanese arm of the German agency has been inviting Japanese companies to Europe at a pace of 15 companies a year. Last year, it supported 14 such cases.

