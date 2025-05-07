Japan Emperor's Family to Visit Okinawa in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko will visit the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa for two days from June 4, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

During the trip, they will pray for the more than 200,000 people who lost their lives eight decades ago in the Battle of Okinawa, the largest ground battle in Japan during World War II.

It will be the first time for Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to visit Okinawa.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the family will arrive in the prefecture on a special aircraft on June 4 and travel to former battle sites in the southern part of the Okinawa main island.

In the city of Itoman, the three will offer flowers at the National War Dead Peace Mausoleum and visit the Cornerstone of Peace, on which the names of the victims are engraved. They will also speak with war survivors.

