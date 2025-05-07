Retail Rice Price Hits Record for 17th Straight Week in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice sold at around 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through April 27 hit its highest level on record dating back to March 2022, for the 17th straight week, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

The average price per 5 kilograms rose to 4,233 yen from 4,220 yen the previous week, remaining at more than double the level of a year before.

The Japanese government began releasing stockpiled rice in March, but this has failed to stem the increases in rice prices.

The government has been releasing 212,132 tons of stockpiled rice gradually following two rounds of auctions in March. Still, it is taking time for the rice to reach wholesalers and retailers.

The National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Zen-Noh) bought 199,270 tons of rice in the auctions. As of Thursday, only 56,903 tons, or 29 pct of the total, had been shipped.

