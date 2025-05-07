Chilean President to Visit Japan from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font will visit Japan for two days from Sunday, the Japanese government announced Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the Chilean president will hold talks on deepening bilateral relations, as the two nations will mark 130 years of diplomatic ties in 2027.

During his visit, the president is scheduled to attend Chile's "national day" event on Monday at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

