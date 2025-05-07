Mitsubishi Motors to Get EV Supplies from Foxconn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Wednesday that it will receive electric vehicles from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. for sale under its own brand.

The move by the Japanese automaker is designed to save production costs and expand its electric vehicle lineups.

Mitsubishi will start selling the cars in Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2026.

It will be the first time for Hon Hai, a Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer also known as Foxconn, to provide electric vehicles to a Japanese automaker.

The move will also benefit Foxconn as it can sell its cars through Mitsubishi's networks. Foxconn is seeking collaboration with other Japanese automakers as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]