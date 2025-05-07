Shionogi to Acquire Torii Pharmaceutical

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co. said Wednesday that it will acquire Torii Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of Japan Tobacco Inc., for about 160 billion yen.

Shionogi will aim to make Torii a fully owned subsidiary by conducting a tender offer and buying JT's stake in the firm. JT will fully withdraw from the pharmaceutical business, transferring all related operations other than Torii to Shionogi as well.

Shionogi hopes that the acquisition will create synergies in treatments for skin diseases, Torii's forte, while aiming to use JT's drug discovery platform to expand sales channels.

"This is an effort to evolve our strengths as a drug-discovery pharmaceutical company," Shionogi President and CEO Isao Teshirogi told a press conference in Tokyo. "It's a nearly ideal partnership."

The tender offer will be conducted from Thursday to June 18, with an offer price of 6,350 yen per share, to obtain the roughly 45 pct stake in Torii held by minority shareholders for about 80 billion yen. After this is completed, JT will let go of its approximately 55 pct stake, and Shionogi will make Torii a fully owned unit in September.

