Man Arrested after 2 Injured in Tokyo Knife Incident

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder over a knife incident that left two people injured at Todaimae Station on Tokyo Metro Co.'s Namboku Line in the capital's Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, Yoshitaka Toda, whose occupation is unknown, remains silent during interrogation after being arrested at the scene, investigative sources said.

At around 7 p.m., police received an emergency call from station staff that a man was brandishing a knife.

According to the sources, Toda cut a man in his 20s on the head and elsewhere with what appeared to be a kitchen knife as the victim was waiting for a train on the platform. Toda later got inside an arriving train but was overpowered by two male passengers.

One of the two passengers, a Nepalese man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries to his fingers.

