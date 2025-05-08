Ex-U.S. Defense Official Nye, Expert on Japan, Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Joseph Nye, who was emeritus professor at Harvard University and a Japan expert, died on Tuesday at age 88, the university said Wednesday.

In the 1990s, Nye proposed the "soft power" concept for boosting international influence by attracting other countries with unique values, culture and foreign policies.

Nye was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by the Japanese government in 2014 for his contribution to the Japan-U.S. alliance.

After graduating from Princeton University in 1958, he obtained his doctorate in political science from Harvard University in 1964. He served as dean of Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government between 1995 and 2004.

Nye occupied the post of deputy undersecretary of state for security assistance, science and technology from 1977 to 1979, and then assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs between 1994 and 1995 under the administration of President Bill Clinton.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]