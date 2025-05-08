N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles from the eastern city of Wonsan toward the Sea of Japan between around 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. Thursday local time, according to the South Korean military.

Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed the launch, saying that the missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

One of the missiles flew about 800 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers, the ministry said, adding that analysis is underway because this missile may have traveled along an irregular trajectory.

There has been no report of damage from the missiles, the ministry added.

North Korea's action "threatens the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community," Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters in Tokyo.

