NTT to Take Full Control of NTT Data Group

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is poised to take full control of listed subsidiary NTT Data Group Corp., it was learned Thursday.

The major Japanese telecommunications company plans to spend over 2 trillion yen on the move, which is aimed at helping promote overseas expansion of NTT Data Group’s information technology services for corporations by speeding up management decisions, sources familiar with the matter said.

The two companies, both listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, are expected to make a formal decision at their respective board meetings on the day. NTT, which currently has an equity stake of about 58 pct in NTT Data Group, plans to buy the rest of its outstanding shares through a tender offer.

NTT Data Group has strength also in services for data centers for which demand has been rapidly increasing on the back of the spread of artificial intelligence.

In recent years, NTT has been proceeding with organizational reform amid changes in the domestic market, such as a decrease in land-line telephone service users. As part of the efforts, NTT made mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. a fully owned unit in 2020.

