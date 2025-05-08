BOJ Policymakers See Uncertainties from Trump Tariffs: Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers shared the recognition of growing uncertainties stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs at their March 18-19 meeting, according to minutes of the meeting released Thursday.

Several members of the BOJ's Policy Board noted that it was "difficult to determine the specific impact of the (U.S.) tariff policy on Japan's economy and overseas economies until, for example, the framework of U.S. reciprocal tariffs was revealed."

A member stressed that if the possibility of the U.S. tariff policy having a "significant negative impact on Japan's real economy" increases, it will be necessary to carefully consider when to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, another member said that despite the increased uncertainties, the BOJ's cautious policy stance is not always justified.

At its latest policy-setting meeting earlier this month, the BOJ downgraded its economic growth and inflation forecasts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]