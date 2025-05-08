Ishiba Mourns Death of Ex-U.S. Defense Official Nye

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday mourned the death of Joseph Nye, a former U.S. assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs who was known as a Japan expert.

“I would like to... express my respect for his significant achievements and, remembering his many years of dedication to strengthening Japan-U.S. relations, on behalf of the government and people of Japan, offer my heartfelt prayers for the repose of his soul,” Ishiba said in a statement.

Nye, who was emeritus professor at Harvard University, “contributed greatly to strengthening today’s Japan-U.S. alliance through policy proposals and promotion of an understanding of Japan across (U.S.) party lines,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Hayashi said Nye “helped shape modern international politics for many years with his knowledge and insight and was a leading expert on Japan, with extensive knowledge of the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

Hayashi said he had many opportunities to hear Nye talking in person and was greatly influenced by him.

