2 Men Arrested over Commotion at Tokyo Elementary School

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Two men were arrested after creating a disturbance at an elementary school in Tokyo's Tachikawa on Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, five members of the municipal school's teaching and office staff in their 30s to 70s suffered minor injuries. None of the school's pupils were injured in the incident.

Police received a report around 11 a.m. from a teacher that there were intruders at the school and that two men were acting violently and had smashed a pane of glass.

A man in his 40s, an acquaintance of the mother of a female pupil of the school, and another man in his 20s were arrested on the spot. The mother is being questioned by the police.

According to sources including the MPD's Tachikawa Police Station, the mother visited the school alone in the morning for a discussion. After talks with the school side fell through, she contacted the man in his 40s and the two suspects came to the school, assaulted staff and broke a small window in the staff room.

