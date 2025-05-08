Toyota Forecasts 34.9 Pct Drop in Annual Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the current fiscal year to March 2026 is expected to plunge 34.9 pct from the previous year to 3.1 trillion yen, partly due to the impact of U.S. tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

While annual sales are projected to expand 1.0 pct to a record 48.5 trillion yen, up for five consecutive years thanks to solid demand for hybrid vehicles, operating profit is forecast to slump 20.8 pct to 3.8 trillion yen.

Trump's tariffs are estimated to reduce Toyota's operating profit by 180 billion yen, on top of the negative impact of rising material costs, estimated at 350 billion yen.

The full-year projections only reflect the estimated impact of the U.S. tariffs for April and May.

Toyota President Koji Sato indicated at a press conference on the day that the automaker will consider expanding production in the United States in light of the tariffs. "We will seriously consider local production in the medium to long term," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]