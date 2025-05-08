Marubeni to Join Exxon Mobil's Hydrogen, Ammonia Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp. said Thursday that it will participate in a project by U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. to produce low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

The project in Texas will feature the world's largest plant of its kind when it begins operation in 2029.

It aims to annually produce about 900,000 tons of hydrogen and 1 million tons of ammonia from natural gas. About 98 pct of the carbon dioxide emitted during production will be captured and buried.

About 250,000 tons of ammonia from the project will be supplied to Japan annually, including to Kobe Steel Ltd.

Marubeni has not disclosed the amount of its investment in the project.

