NEC, KDDI to Consider Cybersecurity Collaboration

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. and telecommunications carrier KDDI Corp. said Thursday that they will consider collaborating in the field of cybersecurity.

The two companies will aim to provide services using artificial intelligence to protect the infrastructure and overseas bases of Japanese companies and government agencies from cyberattacks.

NEC will open a new facility for measures against cyberattacks in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in October. The facility will be based on standards set by a related U.S. government-affiliated body.

NEC will also launch new bases and strengthen existing ones in the United States, Europe and Asia by fiscal 2026 to ensure seamless cyber defense, in tandem with KDDI bases.

