NTT Announces Plan to Fully Own NTT Data Group

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Thursday that it will make listed subsidiary NTT Data Group Corp. a wholly owned unit.

The major Japanese telecommunications company, which currently has an equity stake of about 58 pct in NTT Data Group, plans to spend over 2.3 trillion yen to buy the rest of the outstanding shares including through a tender offer.

The move is aimed at speeding up management decisions and accelerating the overseas expansion of NTT Data Group's information technology services for corporations.

NTT Data Group has strength in services for data centers, for which demand has been rapidly increasing on the back of the spread of artificial intelligence.

In recent years, NTT has been proceeding with organizational reform amid changes in the domestic market, such as a decrease in landline telephone service users. As part of the efforts, NTT made mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. a fully owned unit in 2020.

