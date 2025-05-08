JFE to Halt Blast Furnace in Western Japan in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--JFE Steel Corp. will completely stop one of its three blast furnaces in operation in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, in fiscal 2027 to cut costs, its parent, JFE Holdings Inc., said Thursday.

The move is aimed at helping JFE Steel streamline its domestic steel production, which is currently considered excessive, and shift its resources to growth areas such as decarbonization and foreign operations.

JFE Steel will reduce its domestic crude steel production capacity from 26 million tons per year in fiscal 2024 to 21 million tons in fiscal 2027.

The company will fully stop a blast furnace in Kurashiki in neighboring Okayama Prefecture in fiscal 2028 to convert it into the world's largest electric furnace.

As a result, JFE Steel will have five blast furnaces and one electric furnace, as opposed to seven blast furnaces now.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]