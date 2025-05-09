Japan, Jordan Affirm Cooperation toward Middle East Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II have affirmed their countries' cooperation toward the realization of peace in the Middle East.

At their 20-minute meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday, the two leaders discussed Middle East issues, such as the situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Ishiba emphasized that Japan will continue its efforts toward a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel and the region's peace and prosperity, in cooperation with Jordan.

He also thanked the prince for Jordan's cooperation in evacuating Japanese nationals from countries around the Middle East country.

The prince appreciated Japan's support in various fields including economic reform, saying that Jordan will spare no effort in helping Japan, such as for the protection of Japanese nationals.

