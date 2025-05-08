Nintendo's Revenue, Profits Fall on Weak Switch Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Thursday that it posted a group net profit of 278.8 billion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March, down 43.2 pct from the previous year, due in part to sluggish sales of its Nintendo Switch video game console.

Nintendo's revenue fell 30.3 pct to 1,164.9 billion yen, while its operating profit sank 46.6 pct to 282.5 billion yen.

For the current fiscal year ending in March 2026, Nintendo forecasts consolidated sales to rise 63.1 pct to 1.9 trillion yen, operating profit to grow 13.3 pct to 320 billion yen and net profit to increase 7.6 pct to 300 billion yen.

The upswing reflects an expected boost from its new Nintendo Switch 2 console, to be released June 5.

The company set its assumed exchange rate at 140 yen to the dollar.

