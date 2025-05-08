Nintendo Expects Higher Revenue, Profits on Switch 2

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Thursday that it forecasts higher group sales and net profit for the year ending in March 2026, citing the release of the new Switch 2 video game console, scheduled for June 5.

The Japanese company projected sales to rise 63.1 pct from the year before to 1.9 trillion yen and net profit to increase 7.6 pct to 300 billion yen.

Nintendo plans to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2, its first new console in roughly eight years, and 45 million units of dedicated game software in the first year of its release.

"This fiscal year, the top priority is launching" the Switch 2, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an online press conference.

The company plans to boost production of the Switch 2, as it has received significantly more applications than expected in the lottery sales of the console.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]