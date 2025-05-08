Nagasaki to Invite Russian Envoy to Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Thursday that his southwestern Japanese city will invite Russian, Belarusian and Israeli ambassadors to Japan to this year's peace ceremony on Aug. 9 to mark the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing.

The city, which suffered a U.S. atomic bombing 80 years ago in the closing days of World War II, had not invited the top Russian and Belarusian envoys since 2022, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It did not invite the Israeli ambassador last year after the start of fighting in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

"We judged the risks comprehensively, taking into account the situation in Japan and abroad," Suzuki said of the decision to invite the ambassadors.

"We want to overcome all divisions and make it a ceremony that can be attended by representatives of all countries," the mayor added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]