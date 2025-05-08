Nidec Withdraws Takeover Bid for Makino Milling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp. said Thursday that it has decided to withdraw its tender offer for Makino Milling Machine Co.

Nidec made the decision in light of the possibility that it would suffer damage if Makino Milling implements a planned takeover defense measure, the free allocation of stock options to existing shareholders.

In December, Nidec announced without prior consultation with Makino Milling that it would acquire the machine manufacturer through a tender offer to buy Makino Milling shares at 11,000 yen per share starting April 4.

Makino Milling repeatedly asked Nidec to postpone the plan, but Nidec launched the tender offer as planned.

In response, Makino Milling announced its opposition to the tender offer and adopted the takeover defense measure, which could reduce Nidec's equity stake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]