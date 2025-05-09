Noto Region Welcomes 1st School Trip since Massive Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., May 8 (Jiji Press)--The Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday welcomed the first students on a school trip since it was hit by a massive earthquake in January 2024.

About 100 final-year students from a junior high school in Tokyo's Meguro Ward were the first to visit any of the six municipalities on the Noto Peninsula on a school trip since the disaster, according to the Ishikawa prefectural government.

The prefectural government and the city of Kanazawa, the prefecture's capital, worked to realize the school trip.

While the region's tourism industry, once a mainstay of the local economy, has not fully recovered from the disaster, an Ishikawa prefectural official said, "We hope they will learn by closely observing the progress of the reconstruction."

After being greeted by prefectural officials and others at Noto Airport on the day, the students visited "Shunran no Sato," where many "minshuku" inns are located.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]