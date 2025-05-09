Japan, Australia Confirm Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia have reaffirmed their close cooperation in the security field in response to North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles Thursday.

In a 15-minute telephone conversation Thursday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, also exchanged their views on additional tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Ishiba congratulated Albanese on the ruling Australian Labor Party's victory in Saturday's general election. He expressed an eagerness to further solidify the two countries' special strategic partnership.

