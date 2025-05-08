Transactions via Hacked Securities Accounts Top 300 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Transactions made through hacked online securities accounts exceeded 300 billion yen between January and April, Japan’s Financial Services Agency said Thursday.

During the period, there were a total of 3,505 cases of such fraudulent transactions at nine securities firms including Rakuten Securities Inc., with about 161.2 billion yen sold and about 143.7 billion yen bought.

The FSA said last month that there were 1,454 such cases involving about 95 billion yen in the period from February to April 16.

The affected securities firms also include SBI Securities Co., Monex Inc., Matsui Securities Co., Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co., Nomura Securities Co., Daiwa Securities Co., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Meanwhile, the number of fraudulent access cases nearly doubled to 6,380 from 3,312 reported last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]