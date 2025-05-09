3 Major Japan Shipping Firms Expect Sharp Profit Falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three major shipping companies expect their consolidated net profits in fiscal 2025 to plunge around 50-70 pct from the previous year, projecting a drop in transportation of automobiles and other goods due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

The three also expect that freight rates in the container shipping division, which has driven their earnings, will go down in the fiscal year ending in March 2026, reflecting an increase in new shipbuilding worldwide.

Net profit is forecast to fall 47.7 pct to 250 billion yen at Nippon Yusen K.K., 60 pct to 170 billion yen at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and 67.3 pct to 100 billion yen at Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., according to their earnings reports released by Thursday.

Mitsui OSK Lines expects the impact of the U.S. tariff policy to push down its ordinary profit by 40 billion yen.

"The container division and the auto division will be hit considerably" by the tariff measures, Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto said in an online press conference on April 30, adding that cargo movements from China to North America will likely decrease and that auto-carrying freighters are expected to see a drop in the number of cars they ship to the United States.

