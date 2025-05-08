2 Chinese Ships Leave Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 8 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships left Japanese territorial waters off the coast of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday afternoon after staying there since Wednesday.

This was the first intrusion since Saturday by Chinese official ships of Japanese waters off the islands, which are administered by Japan but also claimed by China.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the Chinese ships entered Japanese territorial waters near Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They left the waters near the island at 1:10 p.m. the following day.

