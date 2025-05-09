Spring Grand Cordon Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito handed medals to 19 people including five foreigners in the ceremony for conferment of Grand Cordon honors in spring at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Of the honored, former Prime Minister Naoto Kan and former House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, both 78, received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun was awarded to former Nara Governor Shogo Arai, 80, former Kyoto Governor Keiji Yamada, 71, and former Supreme Court Justice Yasumasa Nagamine, 71.

The Emperor told the awardees that he deeply appreciates their many years of dedicated efforts for the country, society and people. He delivered a speech in English as well and exchanged words with each of them.

Oshima gave an address on behalf of the recipients.

