U.S. Agriculture Chief to Visit Japan, 6 Other Nations

Washington, May 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will visit seven countries including Japan over the next five months to discuss ways to improve market access for U.S. farm products, the Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

The secretary is expected to urge the seven countries to open new markets for U.S. farm products and ensure that U.S. agricultural goods are treated fairly.

Rollins will first visit Britain for three days from Monday, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that his country has reached a deal with Britain over tariffs. The secretary will discuss the details of increased access for U.S. agricultural products in Britain that was included in the agreement.

She will then visit Japan, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Italy and India.

“Japan is a top five market for many key U.S. commodities, including corn, beef, pork, wheat, rice and soybeans,” the department said in a statement.

