Japanese Princess Kako to Visit Brazil from June 4

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako will make an official visit to Brazil for two weeks from June 4, according to a plan approved by the Japanese government at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

During her stay in Brazil, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will attend a ceremony commemorating the 130th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil. She will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as local "Nikkei" people of Japanese descent.

This will be Princess Kako's fourth official visit to a foreign country, following her visit to Greece in May 2024.

In February this year, the Brazilian government invited the princess to visit the country. The princess met with Lula when the president visited Japan as a state guest in March.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Princess Kako will leave Japan on June 4 and arrive in Sao Paulo the following day local time via Chicago. On June 10, the princess will travel to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, where she will attend the 130th anniversary celebration hosted by the Brazilian Congress and pay a courtesy call on the president. After visiting other cities including Rio de Janeiro, the princess will leave Sao Paulo on June 15 and return to Japan on June 17.

