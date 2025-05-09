Nissan Abandons Plan for EV Battery Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it has decided to abandon its plan to build a battery plant for electric vehicles in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The company said it gave up the new battery plant construction after careful consideration over the effects of its investment.

The decision was made at a time when Nissan is pursuing a large-scale restructuring program to revive its business in response to serious financial difficulties.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa conveyed his company's intention to cancel the plant construction in a meeting with Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori and Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi at the prefectural office.

In January, Nissan concluded a pact with the Fukuoka prefectural government and the Kitakyushu municipal government. It planned to invest about 150 billion yen for the plant construction.

