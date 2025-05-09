Japan Airport Terminal's Top Execs Quit amid Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airport Terminal Co. President Nobuaki Yokota and Chairman Isao Takashiro resigned Friday amid a corruption scandal involving the operating company for Tokyo's Haneda Airport terminals and a son of Makoto Koga, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The company said it accepted resignation offers from the two top executives the same day.

They stepped down as Japan Airport Terminal's Audit and Supervisory Committee was investigating allegations that the company had illegally benefitted via a subsidiary a consultant firm headed by Koga's first son in the massage chair business at terminal buildings of the airport.

Specifically, the Tokyo-based Big Wing Co. unit paid the consultant firm about 100 million yen in total over five years through March 2016 as commission fees for the massage chair operation although actual work was undertaken by another company, people familiar with the matter said.

In a related development, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has concluded that the consultant firm is a shell and that Big Wing's payment to it amounts to income concealment. The Koga-linked firm as well was found to have failed to declare commission fees it received directly and indirectly from Big Wing as taxable income and was slapped some 40 million yen in penalty tax.

