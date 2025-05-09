Japan Hopes to Develop Ties with Vatican under New Pope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan hopes to develop its ties with the Vatican further under new Pope Leo XIV, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

At a news conference, the top government spokesman congratulated Cardinal Robert Prevost for his election to become the top leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday.

"The Japanese government extends its most sincere congratulations. We hope our good relationship with the Vatican would further develop under the new pope," Hayashi said.

Regarding the papal inauguration, "Japan is considering appropriate responses, taking various factors into consideration," he said.

