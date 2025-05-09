Komeito Calls for Security Dialogue in Northeast Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior member of Japan's ruling coalition, proposed the establishment of a framework for multilateral security dialogue in Northeast Asia, in its peace-building vision adopted Friday ahead of the 80th anniversary this August of the end of World War II.

Komeito made the proposal, looking to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as a reference. It expects the dialogue framework to include at least Japan, the United States, South Korea, North Korea, China and Russia.

In the vision, the party said it is essential to build trust through dialogue among countries, including hostile states, to prevent conflicts in Northeast Asia. As a first step, it suggested starting discussions on common issues such as disaster prevention and climate change.

The vision also calls for restricting the use of artificial intelligence for military purposes and creating an environment for Japan to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"Showing the international community our clear path as a peaceful nation will lead to peace and security," Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said at a press conference.

