Japan to Keep Asking U.S. to Scrap Additional Tariffs

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will keep asking the United States to scrap additional tariffs on vehicle and other imports launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Friday.

"There is no change in our position" on the issue, although Britain reached an agreement with the United States on their tariffs Thursday, Akazawa told a press conference.

Under their trade deal, the United States will create a lower-tariff annual import quota of up to 100,000 vehicles made in Britain.

"We recognize that details of their agreement will be discussed later," Akazawa also said, pointing to the need to closely follow further developments.

Tokyo and Washington agreed to hold intensive ministerial meetings from as early as mid-May during their second round of talks among Akazawa and other key officials May 1.

