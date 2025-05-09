LDP's Nishida Retracts Remark on WWII Exhibits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Shoji Nishida of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday retracted his recent remark criticizing exhibits about members of the "Himeyuri" nursing corps who died in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II.

Speaking to reporters at the Diet building, Nishida apologized for the remark, saying that the remark was "very inappropriate." He had previously refused to withdraw it.

"I lacked consideration, so I apologize to the people of Okinawa," Nishida said.

During a symposium in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, on Saturday, Nishida claimed that descriptions at a monument commemorating the Himeyuri corps of female students were rewriting history, informed sources said.

According to the sources, he said the descriptions seemed to suggest that Japanese soldiers caused the deaths of Himeyuri members and that U.S. troops liberated Okinawa.

