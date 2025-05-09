"NTT" to Become Official Corporate Name in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Friday that it will change its official corporate name to NTT Inc. in July.

The name change became possible after the revised NTT law was implemented last year.

The telecommunications company has used Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. as its official name and NTT as its common name since its privatization in 1985. Its former name was Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corp.

