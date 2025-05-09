Panasonic Holdings to Cut 10,000 Jobs Globally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Friday that it will cut 10,000 jobs globally to streamline unprofitable operations.

The Japanese electronics group will offer early retirement packages from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026. As related costs, it expects to book 130 billion yen for fiscal 2025.

For the current year to March 2026, Panasonic Holdings projected a consolidated net profit of 310 billion yen, down 15.3 pct from the previous year, on sales of 7.8 trillion yen, down 7.8 pct.

For fiscal 2024, which ended this March, the company posted a net profit of 366.2 billion yen, down 17.5 pct, due to a rebound in corporate tax payments, which fell in fiscal 2023 thanks to the special liquidation of a subsidiary.

