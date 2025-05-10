Lawson to Expand Frozen Onigiri Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Lawson Inc. said Friday that it will expand sales of frozen "onigiri" rice balls.

The Japanese convenience store chain, which currently sells frozen onigiris at about 400 stores in Tokyo, will sell them at about 1,700 stores in the capital and five nearby prefectures, starting on Tuesday.

The frozen onigiris come with four popular fillings. Lawson will sell them at 10-20 pct cheaper than nonfrozen ones through mass production and rapid freezing at a time of high rice prices.

Quick freezing keeps the products as fresh and tasty as unfrozen onigiris, according to the company. Frozen onigiris have a best-before period of about one year, a feature expected to help reduce food waste.

Lawson plans to expand sales of frozen onigiris across the country in fiscal 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]