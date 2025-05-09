No Link Seen between Suspect, Victim in Tokyo Knife Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in Wednesday's knife attack at a subway station in Tokyo has told police that he chose his target because the person was just nearby, and that he does not know the victim, investigative sources said Friday.

In the attack, Yoshitaka Toda, 43, a self-proclaimed sole proprietor, injured a third-year male student of the University of Tokyo at Todaimae Station on Tokyo Metro Co.'s Nanboku Line in the Japanese capital's Bunkyo Ward.

No connection has been found between Toda and the 20-year-old student, and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believes that this was an indiscriminate attack. The male student told the police that Toda is a stranger to him.

The sources quoted the suspect as saying that he targeted the student just because he happened to be there, and that there was no particular reason for assailing him.

Toda said the motive for the attack was his experience of suffering educational abuse, or excessive demands by his parents to study hard, during his junior high school years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]