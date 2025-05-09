Princess Aiko Visits Foreign Pavilions at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited foreign pavilions at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Friday.

On her second day at the Osaka Expo, the princess viewed an exhibit on nature at the Singapore pavilion.

She saw an orchid flower grown in the Southeast Asian country and named after Empress Masako upon her marriage to Emperor Naruhito. "I think my mother will be pleased," the princess said of the flower display.

At the Commons-A pavilion, which houses the exhibits of several countries, the princess tasted Kenyan black tea and played the steel pan, an instrument invented in Trinidad and Tobago, while interacting with pavilion staff.

She also visited the Earth Mart pavilion, which focuses on the cycle of food and life.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]