Iwaya Urges Restraint in Talks with Pakistani Counterpart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, in a telephone meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Friday, urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Referring to a terrorist attack in the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region in late April, which India has cited as the reason for attacking Pakistan, Iwaya stressed the need for "a fair investigation and the punishment of offenders," according to his ministry.

He expressed "grave pain" over civilian casualties on both sides and deep concern about further reprisals and an escalation of the conflict.

The Pakistani minister explained his country's position on the matter.

On Wednesday, Iwaya held a telephone meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]