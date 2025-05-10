NPT Preparatory Meeting Fails to Adopt Recommendation

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Countries failed to adopt a unanimous recommendation on Friday for the 2026 review conference of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Participants ended their third preparatory committee session at the U.N. headquarters in New York after they failed to narrow gaps.

Tomiko Ichikawa, Japanese ambassador to the U.N. Conference on Disarmament, told reporters after the meeting that they had deep and serious discussions, although failing to reach an agreement.

Japan will continue to push for dialogue and cooperation to ensure the success of the 2026 conference, she said.

The NPT review conference, held every five years, failed to reach an agreement at the previous two meetings.

