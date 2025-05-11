Japan's 1st Dinosaur Faculty Opens at Fukui University

Newsfrom Japan

Eiheiji, Fukui Pref., May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first university faculty dedicated to dinosaur studies opened last month in a prefecture known as a major dinosaur fossil excavation site.

The Faculty of Dinosaur Paleontology at Fukui Prefectural University allows students to engage in cutting-edge research by participating in fossil excavations in cooperation with museum staff.

It welcomed 34 students in April at the campus in the Fukui town of Eiheiji near mountains where fossils of Fukuiraptor and many other new dinosaur species were found.

During their four-year degree course, students will study techniques required for dinosaur research, including geological exploration, fossil replica creation, CT scanning and 3D modeling. Teachers include five world-renowned dinosaur researchers.

In their second year, students will move to the campus in the city of Katsuyama, which is being built adjacent to the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum, to acquire practical skills in cooperation with museum staff.

