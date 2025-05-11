INTERVIEW: Idemitsu to Enhance All-Solid-State Battery Business

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Idemitsu Kosan Co. will strengthen materials business for all-solid-state batteries, considered to be next-generation electric vehicle batteries, President Noriaki Sakai said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The Japanese oil company is in talks with domestic and foreign automakers on possible collaboration in all-solid-state batteries, said Sakai, who became Idemitsu president on April 1. "We will work together if we agree on the direction to work," he said.

All-solid-state batteries have shorter charging times and enable vehicles to travel longer per charge, compared with conventional batteries.

Idemitsu plans to start supplying solid electrolytes, used to make such batteries, as early as 2027, utilizing sulfur generated during the process of making oil products.

"We hope to make a decision (on investment) on large-scale equipment to produce solid electrolytes by the end of this fiscal year," Sakai said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]