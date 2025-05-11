INTERVIEW: Hokuhoku Financial to Focus Staff on Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Toyama, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc. will deploy staff with advanced green transformation knowledge mainly in Hokkaido, northern Japan, President Hiroshi Nakazawa said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The parent of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank forecasts that investments and loans in Hokkaido related to green transformation and semiconductors and data centers will reach some 27 trillion yen over the next 10 years.

"We will allocate human resources where there is demand," Nakazawa said.

He said that green transformation projects in Hokkaido will be led by companies from major Japanese cities.

"Our advantage is the ability to bring the potential of Honshu and Hokkaido together" by leveraging Hokuhoku Financial's vast branch network, Nakazawa said, referring to the largest of the four main islands of Japan that includes Tokyo.

