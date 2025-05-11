Ishiba Reiterates Demand for U.S. Removal of Auto Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his country's demand on Sunday that the United States withdraw its auto tariffs after Washington and London agreed to create a low-tariff quota for British car exports to the United States.

"It is a model," Ishiba said on television, referring to the U.S.-British agreement. But he said Japan's trade and investment situation differs from that of Britain.

Establishing a low-tariff quota is "one way," but Britain's annual car exports to the United States are limited to some 100,000 units, Ishiba said. Japan will continue to demand the full removal of the U.S. auto tariffs, he said.

The Japanese auto industry is investing in the United States and creating jobs there, Ishiba said. "If we exhaust the Japanese auto industry, we will not be able to invest in the United States," he said.

Ishiba said expanding Japan's imports of U.S. rice "can be an option." But he added, "We will not sacrifice agriculture for cars" in tariff talks with the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]