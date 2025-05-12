Ishiba Calls India-Pakistan Truce Big Achievement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has welcomed the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a “significant achievement.”

Appearing in a television news show Sunday, Ishiba called the deal “a model case,” expressing hope that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will help Russia and Ukraine strike a truce.

Trump is eager to step in between warring nations probably because he knows “a war is lucrative only temporarily, not producing profits for good,” Ishiba noted. Washington’s intermediary roles “should be evaluated properly,” he added.

